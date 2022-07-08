These striking T-shirt designs were printed by Twisted Screenprint in Bury St Edmunds for local tattoo studio Cathedral Tattoo
The T-shirt artwork was designed by Aaron Clapham, who owns and runs Cathedral Tattoo with his partner Amy, explains Mark Blewett, owner and manager of Twisted Screenprint.
“It was a small run of just 40 pieces per design — Aaron is a very in-demand artist, and the T-shirts sold out in a couple of days!”
Twisted Screenprint printed the designs by hand onto Gildan’s Heavy Cotton Adult T-Shirt (5000) using its Riley Hopkins 300 screen printing press, plus a Rutland M3 ink mixing system.
“We worked hard to get the balance between print quality and price,” adds Mark.
“We managed to get the eagle design down to four colours and the dragon down to six colours using a manual Photoshop separation on hand-drawn artwork.”