Premium sportswear brand Castore has finalised the acquisition of Infinity Inc, a supplier of branded merchandise, clothing and uniform based in Leeds.

Described as a new “partnership”, the deal is designed to strengthen Castore’s supply chain and enable greater speed to market when servicing both UK and international sporting partners.

Infinity Inc, which was already a supplier to Castore, was founded by Darren Cohen in 1998 and grew to offer screen printing, embroidery, transfer printing and application, and fulfilment.

Phil Beahon, co-founder of Castore, said: “We have long admired Infinity and have worked closely with Darren and his team over the years so know the quality of product they can deliver. We look forward to integrating the business with Castore but also continuing to service the wide array of customers already being serviced by Infinity.”

Darren Cohen, CEO of Infinity Inc, added: “I am delighted to lead Infinity Inc into this exciting new chapter and partnership with Castore. With over 25 years of experience providing branding expertise, innovative solutions and world-class service, we look forward to supporting Castore with their vision to become the number-one British sportswear brand.”

The deal is Castore’s first acquisition following a £145 million investment in November 2023 in a funding round led by Raine Partners, the growth equity arm of The Raine Group, an advisory and investment firm focused on media, entertainment and sports.

Founded in Liverpool in 2016 by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon, Castore has developed a business model combining a premium performance apparel brand with a vertically integrated digital commerce platform and supply chain to deliver a comprehensive service offering to top sports teams and leagues.

To date, Castore has partnered with 50 franchises globally, catering to a massive end-market that is described as “highly underserved, unsatisfied and thirsty for innovation – including those in football, tennis, Formula One, rugby and cricket”.

Team sports partners include McLaren F1, Oracle Red Bull Racing, England Cricket Board, Glasgow Rangers, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord, Sevilla FC, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Saracens Rugby and Republic of Ireland Football. Castore’s Mainline brand crafts high-quality sportswear using advanced materials and precision engineering designed to improve athlete performance.

