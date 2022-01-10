Carry On Screening in Somerset has begun offering workshops on garment printing, starting with two days on ethical screen printing.

It will run the workshop on 15 and 16 January 2022 from 10am to 4pm, taking participants through the art and origins of printing, the print process and the tools of the trade.

It is being run at Carry on Screening’s studio in Rockaway Park, south of Bristol, and costs £150 which includes lunch, refreshments and an ethically sourced T-shirt and tote bag to be printed on – plus inks, squeegees, film, screens, use of exposure unit, tunnel dryer and carousel.

Carry on Screening, set up by Si Atkin, specialises in ethical printing practices and music merchandise. A year ago, it relocated to Rockaway Park, a creative hub for artists and crafts.

For more information about the workshop and to book, email [email protected].

In an interview with Images magazine at the end of last year, Si said he planned to start running workshops in sustainable printing in 2022. His set-up includes a manual Ranar V-6600 six-colour six-station rotary printer and he uses water-based Permaset inks.

Read more about Carry On Screening in the decorator profile in the December 2021 issue of Images magazine.