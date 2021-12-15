From totes to shoppers, backpacks to gymsacs – bags and related carrying solutions are ideal for decoration and make perfect gifts, promo products and personalised merch. We take a look at this season’s top styles
The Just Cool by AWDis Cool Gym Bag offers a large decoration surface for a range of printing and embroidery techniques. It has a spacious main compartment and exterior front zip pocket, plus a detachable/adjustable padded shoulder strap.
From BagBase’s Fashion Backpack collection, the Mini Essential Fashion Backpack offers on-trend features, such as chunky exposed zips and adjustable shoulder straps. It’s available in a variety of fashion-forward tones, as well as contemporary promo colours.
New from Westford Mill, the EarthAware Organic Bag for Life – Contrast Handles is made from 100% OCS-certified organic cotton. The retail-ready bag features colour-contrast styling, and has a 10-litre capacity.
The Laundry Bag from Towel City comes with a convenient drawstring to keep all contents secure inside, making it an ideal solution for laundry storage, as well as for gifting or toy storage. The 100% cotton bag measures 44 x 53cm, offering the perfect base for personalisation and branding opportunities through print or embroidery.
For more bags and related carrying solutions from leading brands, check out our December 2021 issue here