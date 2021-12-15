From totes to shoppers, backpacks to gymsacs – bags and related carrying solutions are ideal for decoration and make perfect gifts, promo products and personalised merch. We take a look at this season’s top styles

The Just Cool by AWDis Cool Gym Bag offers a large decoration surface for a range of printing and embroidery techniques. It has a spacious main compartment and exterior front zip pocket, plus a detachable/adjustable padded shoulder strap.

The Panama Bag from Neutral is made from 100% organic Fairtrade cotton in an extra-heavy, 300gsm, Panama weave. The large shopping bag comes with short handles, an inside pocket and a gusset at the sides with reinforcing piping.

From BagBase’s Fashion Backpack collection, the Mini Essential Fashion Backpack offers on-trend features, such as chunky exposed zips and adjustable shoulder straps. It’s available in a variety of fashion-forward tones, as well as contemporary promo colours.

The Cotton Shopper Bag from Absolute Apparel has a large decoration surface area suitable for embroidery, as well as screen and transfer print. The 155gsm bag is made from 100% woven cotton fabric, with 32.5cm long handles and a 15-litre capacity.

New from Westford Mill, the EarthAware Organic Bag for Life – Contrast Handles is made from 100% OCS-certified organic cotton. The retail-ready bag features colour-contrast styling, and has a 10-litre capacity.

Continental Clothing’s EarthPositive Fashion Tote Bag offers “the perfect surface” for print and embellishment. Available in 11 bold colours, it’s made from 100% Gots-certified organic cotton.

The Laundry Bag from Towel City comes with a convenient drawstring to keep all contents secure inside, making it an ideal solution for laundry storage, as well as for gifting or toy storage. The 100% cotton bag measures 44 x 53cm, offering the perfect base for personalisation and branding opportunities through print or embroidery.

From Xpres, the Drawstring Bag is perfect for sublimation-printed designs. Measuring 36.8 x 44cm, the 310gsm bag is made from a natural-coloured, canvas-style polyester fabric. The lightweight Tote Bag is also available, and comes with long handles for over-the-shoulder carrying.

