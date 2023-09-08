We created the embroidery and vinyl print designs using artwork provided by Canine Company, explained Louisa Head, office manager at EaglesCreative.

“They’re regular customers, who usually have polo shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, along with softshell jackets and gilets, but also recently wanted some fleece-style gilets embroidered on both the front and back.”

EaglesCreative decorated the workwear using its Schulze Swing S heat press, as well as a Merlin Pro 1206 six-head embroidery machine, which was supplied by GS UK.