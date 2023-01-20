The logo was designed by Monika Rodger of Living Horses Graphic Design, explained Victoria Jenner, owner of Stitched Equestrian.

Her customer at Canadian Colours Equestrian, Kelly McCarthy-Maine, said the response to the branded kit had been exceptional! Kelly said: “As the sole Canadian representative at Le Lion d’Anger Young Horse World Championships in October 2022, it was nice to be able to spot our supporters in the crowd dressed in branded clothing”.

“The logos have worn and washed well, which is critical in a sport that takes place outdoors in all weathers and conditions,” added Victoria.

“The logo is quite complex, and so ensuring that the digitisation was on-point was essential for it to work on such a wide variety of garments of varying thickness.”

Stitched Equestrian decorated two Ladies Clique Hudson Padded Jackets (020977) and four Ladies’ Clique Basic Softshell Jackets (020915) from United Brands of Scandinavia. The company also decorated 20 of Beechfield’s Original Cuffed Beanies (BC045) and two of Rhino’s Long Sleeve Baselayers (RH001), which were all supplied by Ralawise, as well as 21 Le Mieux Saddlecloths and six bespoke horse rugs.

To decorate the garments, Stitched Equestrian used its Tajima 15-needle industrial embroidery machine, plus a heat press from TheMagicTouch and vinyl from Ralawise.

www.stitchedequestrian.co.uk

