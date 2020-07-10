CADlink Technology has introduced a new dye sublimation software solution.

The Digital Factory v10 Sublimation Edition provides exceptional colour accuracy and vibrancy across a variety of sublimation ink sets, transfer papers and widely used printers, says CADlink.

“Ideal for shops of all sizes and budgets, the software has been designed for simplicity without limiting functionality.”

Using a high-fidelity colour management engine, the software includes professionally created colour profiles, as well as a series of simple colour adjustment tools.

The v10 edition also provides an enhanced level of colour management options, and a complete set of pre-production, print production workflow management tools.

It includes all commonly used tools to prepare print jobs, such as: step and repeat; custom print template creation; image editing tools; and colour ‘knock out’ tools, which are designed to enhance print quality while saving ink costs.

The Digital Factory v10 Sublimation supports virtually all sublimation printers, either by using the included customised direct printer drivers, or by leveraging the workflow advantages within the software and printing via the Windows driver (GDI approach) included with most printers.

www.cadlink.com