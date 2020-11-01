CADlink Technology has launched the latest version of its Digital Factory software.

The updated all-inclusive RIP software package, Digital Factory v10, offers print job preparation and management tools to streamline production workflow processes.

The new Digital Factory v10 software includes packages and modules that can be configured to distribute and print jobs across a variety of workflow scenarios, such as network, cloud-based, as well as local workstation printing, using automated production processes. Additional new features include barcode-based job processing, custom template creation for automating print layouts, automatic job sorting and centralised RIP server printing.

“All of these new optimisation tools are built around Visual Production Manager, the easy-to-use, centralised RIP control hub that has been the focal point of Digital Factory since its original release,” explained CADlink.

“Digital Factory v10 includes custom drivers and colour profiles for all the latest, most widely used digital printers.

“Also included in certain packages are hundreds of cutter drivers with support for seamless in-RIP contour cutting of even the most complex shaped graphics, providing users with the ability to print, as well as print and cut, jobs all from a single RIP software solution, standardising and streamlining production workflows of all types.”

Additional product information, as well as a free fully functional trial version, is available on the CADlink website.

