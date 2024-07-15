Business leaders have welcomed the launch of the new Growth Guarantee Scheme to help smaller businesses access the finance they need to invest and grow.

Approved lenders will provide a wide range of finance types to smaller businesses, including term loans, overdrafts, asset finance, invoice finance and asset-based lending.

Administered by the British Business Bank, it is the successor to the Recovery Loan Scheme and retains many of the terms to provide consistency. It is expected to support around 11,000 smaller businesses between 1 July 2024 and 31 March 2026.

Martin McTague, national chair of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said: “The new scheme will help small firms get the funding they require to be able to achieve their dreams.

“This is something FSB has campaigned for vigorously as we know the predecessor scheme made a clear difference to support lending from banks and lenders to small businesses that would otherwise not have materialised as they came out from the worst of the pandemic.”

Nearly 40 lenders have already been accredited and have confirmed they are open for applications. They are listed on the British Business Bank website once they are ready to start receiving applications.

Under the Growth Guarantee Scheme terms, the minimum and maximum amount of the facility varies according to the business’s circumstances and the type of facility. Maximum facility sizes are up to £2m per business. Minimum facility sizes start at £1,000 for asset finance, invoice finance and asset-based lending, and £25,001 for term loans and overdrafts.

The support is through term loans, overdrafts, asset finance, invoice finance and asset-based lending facilities although not all lenders will be able to offer all products. Term loans and asset finance facilities are available from three months up to six years, with overdrafts, invoice finance and asset-based lending available from three months up to three years.

Businesses that took out a Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS), Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS), Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS) or a Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS) facility before 30 June 2024 are not prevented from accessing the Growth Guarantee Scheme, but borrowing under these schemes may reduce the maximum amount the borrower is eligible for.

Interest rates and fees charged by lenders will vary and will depend on the specific lending proposal. The lender’s pricing will take into account the benefit of the Government guarantee.

Personal guarantees can be taken at the lender’s discretion, in line with their normal commercial lending practices. Principal private residences cannot be taken as security within the scheme.

The scheme provides the lender with a 70% government-backed guarantee against the outstanding balance of the facility after it has completed its normal recovery process. The borrower always remains 100% liable for the debt.

Growth Guarantee Scheme-backed facilities are provided at the discretion of the lender. Lenders are required to undertake their standard credit and fraud checks for all applicants.

McTeague added: “The Growth Guarantee Scheme will be an important part of the funding landscape for small firms, whose growth will be an indispensable ingredient in overall economic recovery in the UK.

“Small firms’ borrowing environment remains held back by stubbornly high interest rates and some reluctance among lenders to extend finance to firms seen as riskier and less viable due to their size and the diversity of proposals compared to their standard/corporate counterparts.

“The over-application of personal guarantees has also dampened further small firms’ enthusiasm for borrowing to fund expansion which requires corrective action by the FCA [Financial Conduct Authority] under direction of the new Treasury, which the Chancellor said will be the most pro-growth Treasury the country has ever seen.”

The British Business Bank is the UK government’s economic development bank, set up 10 years ago to drive sustainable growth and prosperity and to enable the transition to a net-zero economy by improving access to finance for smaller businesses.

british-business-bank.co.uk