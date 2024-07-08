The team at garment decorator T King Associates in Buckingham are celebrating after winning a string of business awards.

The company, headed by managing director John King, picked up the gold award for sustainability in the SME MK and Buckinghamshire Business Awards.

It was in recognition of how T King Associates sustainably prints and embroiders clothing and keeps waste and excess garments to a minimum with the most efficient processes all in-house.

The company also won the silver award for business innovation, based on how it has developed its sustainable practices and how the team are always refining and defining how they approach clients’ needs and “pain points”.

It follows T King Associates winning a silver award in the distributor of the year category in the annual awards run by the Page Partnership, the promotional merchandise distributor membership group.

T King Associates offers customised garments, schoolwear, safetywear and workwear through decoration services including embroidery, digital print and screen print, all in-house.

tkingassociates.com