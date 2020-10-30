Screenworks has announced that its Bumpaa face masks are now ISO method certified for the SARS-Cov-2 (Covid-19) virus.

The customisable face coverings are made from a technical fabric treated with ViralOff antiviral technology, which “effectively reduces viruses and bacteria on the product by over 99% over two hours,” explained Screenworks.

“Having recently become the first commercial textile treatment in the world to pass the ISO method test on the Covid-19 virus, the Bumpaa face masks were directly tested immediately after and are now also ISO method certified against SARS-Cov-2.”

Duncan Gilmour, managing director at Screenworks, commented: “We were very excited to launch our face coverings to help meet market demand earlier in the year, and this news is yet another major breakthrough. We truly believe the Bumpaa face coverings can play a vital role, providing some reassurance and support during the difficult and uncertain times that lie ahead.

“This recent news means all Bumpaa clients can now be assured that if their product comes into contact with Covid-19, the ViralOff treatment will deactivate the virus, just let the product rest for two hours, and the product is good to go again.

“Antiviral is becoming the norm as people know that they need to do as much as possible to protect themselves and those around them. As the coronavirus continues to overshadow all our lives, more and more of us are becoming aware of the need to wash and sanitise frequently.

“Additional washing will have an environmental impact, so we are pleased to be behind a product which does not require frequent washing, and which can be safely reused, thus reducing disposable mask waste.

“The face coverings can be produced very quickly, as the fabric is milled and treated with the ViralOff treatment, decorated and packed in the UK, all in as little as three days.”

www.bumpaa-protect.com