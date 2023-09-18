Lisa Craddock of Barudan delves into how to correctly frame that popular yet tricky headwear style: the bucket hat

The bucket hat–an ever popular choice – hit new highs this year when cricket fans reportedly forked out up to £175 to resellers for the official England Cricket bucket hat. Initially priced at just £25, the style quickly sold out after players were seen wearing them during the Ashes series.

Sales representative Lisa Craddock reveals that Barudan is often asked the best way to frame up bucket hats for embroidery.

“They are too fiddly and time-consuming to frame in standard circular frames as they are not flat enough, and there are seams and hems to take into consideration that make standard framing tricky,” she explains.

“We have tried a couple of different suggested techniques, but we prefer the one shown here by far as once the technique is mastered, it is very easy and quick. No extra tools are needed except the hex key to tighten the cap frame strap.”

She notes that the hats are generally quite floppy in comparison to a more structured baseball cap, which is what the cap frames are designed for.

“Backing is essential to stabilise bucket hats as there are no reinforced panels like those that baseball caps usually have. Sticking the stabiliser backing to the cap frame using masking tape ensures that it stays in place until the hat is secured in frame. Once that is done, bucket hats seem to embroider beautifully on our Barudan embroidery machines.”

Lisa recommends paying extra attention to ensuring that the cap frame strap teeth sit nicely in the seam, and that the teeth that sit on the folded brim line up with the seam underneath the brim.

“The strap should be tight enough to ensure there is no movement of the hat,” she adds.

“Once you have mastered this technique and practised a couple of times, it is quite straightforward. Practice makes perfect and you will soon be a bucket hat framing pro.”

STEP-BY-STEP: FRAMING UP BUCKET HATS
(1) Using a piece of masking tape, mark the centre position of where the embroidered logo needs to be placed
(2) Using a 3mm hex key, adjust the catch of the cap frame strap so it is tighter than what is usually needed for baseball caps. This will be in the direction of the back of the cap frame – towards the left in the photo
(3) With the cap frame on the cap loading jig, stick a piece of backing to the cap frame. A 20cm pre-cut square of backing folded in half works well if you do not have any cap backing
(4) Place the bucket hat onto the cap frame, with the masking tape facing the top and upside down
(5) The seam of the hat needs to be as far onto the cap frame as possible – it will be touching the plate on Barudan cap frames
(6) Fold either side and the back of the brim of the hat back, so that just the section on the hat that is being embroidered is clear of the folded back brim
(7) The teeth of the strap need to fit in the seam of the hat. Where the brim is folded, align the teeth as accurately as possible with the seam to ensure the finished embroidery is level
(8) Hook the strap catch onto the latch and secure. It’s now ready to embroider
(9) The finished result
