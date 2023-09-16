BTC activewear hosted its first ever Premium Product Showcase on Thursday 7 September, at the Hilton Hotel, Wembley, London, where more than 50 invited guests enjoyed an entertaining and informative evening of presentations from four of BTC activewear’s distributed brands.

Guests were split into four groups, with each group spending roughly half an hour with each of the four premium brands – Craft, Tee Jays, Beechfield Brands and Stormtech.

Craft BTC activewear area sales manager Andrew Kouroushi outlined the advantages of Craft’s ‘choose to wear’ brandable performancewear. Commercial director, Neil Pitcher reported that the Craft Core Unify Polo Shirt, with recycled polyester, was one of the biggest hits of the evening. “It offers great performance attributes, at a great price for a recycled garment.” Also gaining a lot of attention was the Craft Explore Pile Fleece Jacket, “with a soft feel and a stand-out style that always grabs the eye”.

Tee Jays Jenna Bradley, brand ambassador UK, talked an engaged audience through the quality and sustainability messages inherent in the current Tee Jays product line up. Garments ranged from T-shirts through to protective outerwear, with the new men’s and women’s All Weather Winter Jackets (9680/9681) proving especially popular amongst the guests. Tee Jays reports that the new matching jackets, which are made in four-way stretch fabric, deliver “the perfect blend of practicality and modern style” and describe them as “a must-have for anyone looking for a functional and fashion-forward winter outerwear option”.