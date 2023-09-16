BTC activewear hosted its first ever Premium Product Showcase on Thursday 7 September, at the Hilton Hotel, Wembley, London, where more than 50 invited guests enjoyed an entertaining and informative evening of presentations from four of BTC activewear’s distributed brands.
Guests were split into four groups, with each group spending roughly half an hour with each of the four premium brands – Craft, Tee Jays, Beechfield Brands and Stormtech.
Craft BTC activewear area sales manager Andrew Kouroushi outlined the advantages of Craft’s ‘choose to wear’ brandable performancewear. Commercial director, Neil Pitcher reported that the Craft Core Unify Polo Shirt, with recycled polyester, was one of the biggest hits of the evening. “It offers great performance attributes, at a great price for a recycled garment.” Also gaining a lot of attention was the Craft Explore Pile Fleece Jacket, “with a soft feel and a stand-out style that always grabs the eye”.
Tee Jays Jenna Bradley, brand ambassador UK, talked an engaged audience through the quality and sustainability messages inherent in the current Tee Jays product line up. Garments ranged from T-shirts through to protective outerwear, with the new men’s and women’s All Weather Winter Jackets (9680/9681) proving especially popular amongst the guests. Tee Jays reports that the new matching jackets, which are made in four-way stretch fabric, deliver “the perfect blend of practicality and modern style” and describe them as “a must-have for anyone looking for a functional and fashion-forward winter outerwear option”.
Beechfield Brands Asfhord Blake, senior commercial executive, and Luca Conte, commercial manager for Beechfield Brands, delivered high-energy presentations throughout the evening on how to create colour and product stories using complementary accessories from across the Beechfield, BagBase, Quadra and Westford Mill ranges. Ashford singled out the BG762 Boutique Open Flat Accessory Case – one of the latest additions to the popular Boutique range from Bagbase, which boasts a lay-flat design in 100% Saffiano fine grain leather-look PU – as being particularly popular amongst guests.
Stormtech Shaun Rolf, newly arrived in the UK from Canada, dispelled some common misconceptions about the Stormtech brand while illustrating the breadth and value of the current Stormtech collection. He reported that the brand’s lightweight, Men’s Nautilus Quilted Hoody (QXH-1), Quilted Jacket (QX-1) and Quilted Vest (KXV-1) – “lightweight, modern outerwear with PFC-free water-repellent finish and quilted body with ultra soft lining” – were the attention grabbers on the day.
Commenting on the event, Neil Pitcher said: “This was the first time we have hosted a Premium Product Showcase in London. We always want to try new ideas and get innovative products into the hands of the re-sellers.
“This event gave us a fantastic platform to share some new concepts with key-customers ahead of the autumn/winter season. We were very pleased with the attendance numbers and quality of re-seller. Everyone seemed engaged and genuinely excited to see, touch and wear some of these premium products
“We will use this format in the future and take this concept on to other key destinations in spring 2024.”