Wholesaler BTC Activewear has expanded its range of clothing for garment decoration with the addition of Craghoppers Workwear and Craghoppers Expert.

From warm insulating fleeces to lightweight T-shirts, the Craghoppers collections are suitable for a broad variety of corporate and workwear uses with opportunities for branding.

It joins a line-up of workwear brands already on offer from BTC Activewear including Delta Plus, Dennys, Helly Hansen, James Harvest & Co, Jobman Workwear, Regatta Professional, Tactical Threads, Work-Guard by Result and Yoko Hi-Vis.

btcactivewear.co.uk