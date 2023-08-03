Armed forces and workwear specialist BS Embroidery Plus has moved into new premises to satisfy demand from clients for its products.

Its new shop in Plymouth is around seven times bigger than the previous store, giving masses more space to display the company’s full range of workwear, including hospitality, catering and care worker ranges, as well as its biker apparel, hoodies and military stock.

“We are very pleased with the way things are going since our move to the bigger premises. We have already doubled our expectation for July, and we are hoping to continue this growth,” says founder and CEO Paul Griffiths.

A heat press on site means the company can customise products in the shop for clients, complementing the customisation done in its Liskeard factory.

The move also gives BS Embroidery Plus a more central location, says Paul. “Plymouth City Council is spending around £12 million just in the area by our new shop, to help regenerate the whole city and make it more environmentally friendly.

“We are hopeful this will bring more visitors to the city, which will allow us to continue to grow and reach more customers from further afield.”

Looking towards the future, the company aims to grow and diversify further, It plans to employ veterans in the new shop and to set up a meeting place for past and present service men and women.

Read our BS Embroidery Plus profile here

www.bs-embroidery.com