We digitised and embroidered the logo onto 20 garments for the club, explained Euan Turner from Get Branded’s marketing and social media team.

“Andy from Broxburn Boxing Club was delighted — he’s been a regular customer of ours for many years, and has used us for many printed and embroidered garments.”

Get Branded decorated a mixture of hoodies, T-shirts, jackets and body warmers for the boxing club, including the Cool T (JC001) and Urban Sleeveless Muscle Hoodie (JC053) from Just Cool by AWDis, plus the College Hoodie (JH001) from Just Hoods by AWDis and Result’s Urban Ladies Ice Bird Padded Gilet (R193F).

The company embroidered the logo using its HappyJapan embroidery machine with threads from Marathon Threads.

www.get-branded.net