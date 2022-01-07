‘At your side’ for a better future

Sustainability is an important issue and Brother says it wants to play its part by offering solutions that limit the environmental impact and therefore create a better tomorrow for everyone.

With wet capping and inside ink print head circulating technology, ink waste is reduced and, in addition, the inks for the GTX600 are available in nine-litre and new 18-litre tanks to help reduce packaging waste. Brother’s Innobella textile inks are water-based, Gots 6-approved and Oeko-Tex Passport-certified “and therefore eco-friendly”, it adds. “Furthermore, the GTX600 has a built-in mist filter, which ensures a secure working environment for the operator.”

Brother credits the development of its new mass production machine to its more than 15 years of experience in garment printing and its close relationship with customers and experts with whom it is constantly improving and innovating the Brother machines, and adapting and advancing them according to the wishes and needs of garment decoration businesses. This allows Brother to continue to innovate and “creatively produce the best solutions for the market and work together for a better tomorrow”.

garmentprinter.global.brother