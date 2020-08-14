The SDX135 ScanNcut electronic cutting machine from Brother Sewing Machines Europe is arguably one of the most versatile and cost-effective decoration solutions available. The new all-in-one machine enables you to easily scan, draw and cut logos and slogans to create a wide variety of beautifully embellished, highly saleable end products. As the company says, “It’s never been easier to see it, scan it, cut it and create it”.

The fastest ScanNcut model to date, the new machine is capable of cutting vinyl, card, felt, heat-applied materials, fabric, leather and foam sheets at speed. Using optional accessories, it can also be used to make rhinestone transfers, stamps, fabric appliqués and stencils, with mat-less cutting now possible as well using the optional roll feeder for vinyl.

Exclusive UK distributor Redsoda reports that the SDX135 ScanNcut is perfect for decorating workwear, teamwear, schoolwear, headgear and other apparel items, as well as homeware, gifts and equestrian items. It is equally well suited for producing window graphics, vehicle decals and events materials. Furthermore, the unit’s compact footprint makes it an ideal, affordable desktop option for both home-based businesses and office-based operations.