The SDX135 ScanNcut is the new compact, cost-effective and highly versatile desktop decoration solution for all your personalisation needs
The SDX135 ScanNcut electronic cutting machine from Brother Sewing Machines Europe is arguably one of the most versatile and cost-effective decoration solutions available. The new all-in-one machine enables you to easily scan, draw and cut logos and slogans to create a wide variety of beautifully embellished, highly saleable end products. As the company says, “It’s never been easier to see it, scan it, cut it and create it”.
The fastest ScanNcut model to date, the new machine is capable of cutting vinyl, card, felt, heat-applied materials, fabric, leather and foam sheets at speed. Using optional accessories, it can also be used to make rhinestone transfers, stamps, fabric appliqués and stencils, with mat-less cutting now possible as well using the optional roll feeder for vinyl.
Exclusive UK distributor Redsoda reports that the SDX135 ScanNcut is perfect for decorating workwear, teamwear, schoolwear, headgear and other apparel items, as well as homeware, gifts and equestrian items. It is equally well suited for producing window graphics, vehicle decals and events materials. Furthermore, the unit’s compact footprint makes it an ideal, affordable desktop option for both home-based businesses and office-based operations.
Built-in scanner
As the only electronic cutting machine to feature a built-in scanner, the SDX135 ScanNcut stands apart from other cutting solutions on the market. It is capable of scanning designs up to 12” x 12″ (305 x 305 mm) at up to 600dpi, which can then be converted into cut or draw data. It also boasts an extra-large 5”/12.7cm LCD touchscreen for easy editing of the cut data.
The machine has up to 3mm cutting depth with its fully automatic blade, while Brother’s revolutionary auto-blade sensor technology detects material thickness to cut precise custom and built-in patterns with no requirement for manual material selection or blade adjustment. It has an 11.7” (297 mm) width cutting area and can cut areas up to a maximum 11.7 x 24″ (297 x 610mm) with the use of the optional mat.
Quick and easy set up and operation is hallmark of the SDX135 ScanNcut, enabling new users to start profiting from their machine in no time at all. This ease of use, together with its lightweight construction, portability and ability to function as a totally standalone unit with no requirement for a PC, also marks outs the SDX135 ScanNcut as the obvious choice for events and classes.
Completing the SDX135 ScanNcut’s comprehensive features package are 682 re-sizable built-in designs; nine built-in fonts; wireless LAN connectivity and the option of direct connection via USB cable; energy-saving auto power off and sleep modes; and free CanvasWorkspace software for Mac, PC and web.
The machine is supported by a one-year commercial warranty (two-years for non-commercial customers).