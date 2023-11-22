“The PR1 has been built with an expansive 300x200mm embroidery area, fast stitching speeds of 1,000 stitches per minute and handy colour sorting function,” explains Brother.

“Crosshair laser and two-point positioning ensures perfect alignment every time, while the lower tension mechanism guarantees consistent thread tension for flawless results.”

In addition, the PR1 features 495 built-in embroidery patterns, including a graffiti style, and 33 fonts, including 3D puff, as well as on-screen pattern editing capabilities.

It’s also compatible with an extensive embroidery frame and accessories range, adds Brother, with its free arm enabling decorators to “embroider sleeves, cuffs, and other hard-to-reach areas effortlessly”.

