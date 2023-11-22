The new Brother PR1 single-needle embroidery machine is designed with small businesses in mind
“The PR1 has been built with an expansive 300x200mm embroidery area, fast stitching speeds of 1,000 stitches per minute and handy colour sorting function,” explains Brother.
“Crosshair laser and two-point positioning ensures perfect alignment every time, while the lower tension mechanism guarantees consistent thread tension for flawless results.”
In addition, the PR1 features 495 built-in embroidery patterns, including a graffiti style, and 33 fonts, including 3D puff, as well as on-screen pattern editing capabilities.
It’s also compatible with an extensive embroidery frame and accessories range, adds Brother, with its free arm enabling decorators to “embroider sleeves, cuffs, and other hard-to-reach areas effortlessly”.