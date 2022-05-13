Brother is to release a new software solution, Brother Myze, to support design, ordering, production and fulfilment in direct-to-garment (DTG) printing.

It features the Myze Creator, a high-end retail kiosk solution that takes care of the entire process from front end to back end, from the customer’s choice of design to the finished shirt without any additional software.

The new software will be previewed at Fespa Global Print Expo in Berlin from 31 May to 3 June 2022 alongside other Brother innovations such as the latest addition to the GTX series of DTG printers, the GTX600. Its printers are distributed in the UK through MHM Direct GB.

Brother Myze, described as “a customer platform that brings everything together and simplifies daily work”, was created in co-operation with some of the leading manufacturers from a wide range of different business sectors.

Announcing the new software, Brother stated: “We have not just created a software solution but a whole package of individual applications that cover all areas and needs of the digital print production”.

The Myze Creator is a versatile way to enhance the shopping experience so that customers can choose the designs for their garments using a touch terminal in a shop, with the option of customising the terminal.

For large producers, Brother Myze includes the Myze Fulfillment module, an all-in-one solution that takes the job through the entire process from the ordering to production to shipping the finished product.

The system allows for label printing, picking, sorting, printing, drying, quality control and box packing ready for shipment.

The fulfilment is enabled using scannable QR codes which ensure it is clear which garments belongs to which order.

The Myze Store Connector allows for connecting directly to e-commerce platform, Shopify. It means that products can be pushed from Myze to Shopify or pulled from Shopify to Myze and it gives an order status back to Shopify and passes tracking numbers to Shopify.

It can also be used with WooCommerce and Shopware, and Brother said that it can be designed to connect with other solutions.

The option of Myze Analytics is available for all users of Brother’s series of GTX DTG printers. This allows for decorators to easily monitor the performance of their printers such as which jobs are currently being processed, how many prints were made in a certain period of time, what is the utilisation of the machine, and its condition.

www.mhmdirect.co.uk

www.brotherdtg.com