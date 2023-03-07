Brother is developing its first stand-alone direct-to-film (DTF) printer alongside launching a new direct-to-garment (DTG) printer with extra colours.

Its UK distributor MHM Direct GB offered a preview of Brother’s new roll-to-roll DTF printer on its stand at Printwear & Promotion Live! last week, displaying a pre-production prototype and providing demonstrations to visitors. More details are due to be announced ahead of a global launch.

Brother’s development of a stand-alone DTF printer comes after the 2021 launch of a new driver with a “reversal printing” setting for printing images onto film using the existing GTX and GTX Pro DTG machines.

MHM Direct GB has also unveiled the latest Hexa version in Brother’s GTX600 direct-to-garment (DTG) printer series which features two extra colours, orange and green, to complement the standard CMYK.

Using two additional printheads, the extra colours allow for even more vibrant colours and a wider colour gamut. Using the same technology as the standard GTX600 machines, it lays the orange and green ink on before the CMYK.

Other new features with the new GTX600 Hexa include a built-in humidifier, an upgraded auto clean function, and a motorised system for adjusting the platen height instead of a lever.

The new GTX600 Hexa is due to be launched in April. It will also be available without the extra colours.

www.mhmdirect.co.uk