Brother has announced the launch of its virtual exhibition stand in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to the current situation, we have decided to give our customers, partners and all interested parties the opportunity to visit our Fespa exhibition stand virtually,” explained the company.

“Take your time to look around and discover the numerous advantages of our GTX printers, as well as our offering of multiple solutions for textile printing.

“If you have any questions or require further information, you can send us an inquiry using the contact form at the bottom of the page. The Brother team wishes you a safe and healthy period. At your side – in good times and in bad.”

To view the virtual exhibition stand, visit: www.fespa.brothergt.com

www.brother-ism.com