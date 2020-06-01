Three years after launching the Brother GTX, Brother DTG has unveiled a new direct-to-garment printer, the GTXpro Bulk.

Available in the UK from 1 June 2020, the new, compact machine is said to “combine the advantages of the GTX with an innovative bulk ink system, together with a new, improved print head and a whole range of features”. The company noted: “The result is a space-saving and reasonably priced, industrial, direct-to-garment printer for mass production without sacrificing the well-known advantages of the GTX.”

The new, “cost-saving”, bulk ink system is ideal for large production quantities, with Brother Innobella Textile Ink available in 2kg and 20kg containers. The newly developed, industrial, white print head, which uses more nozzles than in previous models, offers inside-ink-circulation, resulting in a reduction in white ink waste. Plus, by choosing the ‘fast mode’ in the print settings, users can print up to 10% faster than with the GTX.

Maintenance time is also reduced as there is no longer any need for the morning preparation process. The new cap design leads to 40% less purging time, reports the company, and the larger colour sub-tanks are refilled during the printing process. There is also a ‘print reservation’ function for higher productivity.

New sensor technology has been incorporated into the design, with a sensor detecting if any textile touches the print head. It also detects if the platen in too low so as to reduce ink mist and maintain a high-quality print (this ‘low sensor’ function can be disabled if required).

“Thanks to our more than 15 years of experience in the direct-to-garment business and through intensive discussions with customers and experts, we have succeeded in developing a mass production machine that meets all market requirements,” concluded Brother DTG.

www.brotherdtg.com