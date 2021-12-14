Brother International has today launched a new addition to its GTX family of direct-to-garment (DTG) printers.

Available from January 2022, the GTX600 is described as its first DTG printer “designed especially for mass production”. It follows the success of Brother’s GTXpro and GTXpro Bulk.

To keep the ink in a print-ready state, the GTX600 has ink recirculation in four key areas. Brother has developed 16 ink channels jetting from staggered, industrial print heads with internal cooling fans, for continuous print operation.

The ink is constantly filtered and degassed for high-quality print up to 1200dpi. The built-in humidifier ensures the machine always has perfect working conditions, even in difficult environments and big production halls. A built-in mist filter ensures a secure working environment for the operator.

The GTX600 can be used with different platens which can be changed quickly to save time. Their height is auto selectable which makes them adaptable for many different materials. The print speed has been increased, and the industrial maintenance station has been upgraded to enable continuous and fast print operations.

With the wet capping and inside ink print head circulating technology, ink waste gets reduced, making it more sustainable. For the GTX600, inks are available in nine-litre and new 18-litre tanks to help reduce packaging waste. Brother’s Innobella textile inks are water based, Gots6 approved and Oeko-Tex passport certified, making them more eco-friendly.

See the Supplier Focus: What’s New report in the January 2022 issue of Images magazine for further details about the new printer.

www.brother-industrial.com