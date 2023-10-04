Brother has introduced a new single-head embroidery machine.

Designed with the small business in mind, the PR1 has been built with a 300mm by 200mm embroidery area and promises fast speeds of 1,000 stitches per minute. It also has a handy colour-sorting function.

“Whether you want to launch a range of custom bags or hit the road with colourful festivalwear, this innovative single-needle machine is the perfect match for you,” stated Brother.

“Crosshair laser and two-point positioning ensures perfect alignment every time, while the lower tension mechanism guarantees consistent thread tension for flawless results.

“With 495 built-in embroidery patterns, including graffiti style, and 33 stunning fonts, such as 3D puff, it’s never been easier to express your own creative vision. Take this even further with on-screen pattern editing capabilities. With the PR1’s free arm, embroider sleeves, cuffs, and other hard-to-reach areas effortlessly.”

The PR1 is compatible with “an extensive” frame and accessories range from the manufacturer.

www.sewingcraft.brother.eu