Brother has introduced a new pretreatment, PT 8158, for direct-to-garment (DTG) printing. It says the new product combines “improved print performance, enhanced sustainability credentials, and a more comfortable production environment” for DTG users.

“The new PT 8158 significantly reduces smoke generation during curing, contributing to cleaner and more operator-friendly production conditions,” explained the manufacturer. “In addition, PT 8158 is officially Gots 7.0 registered, supporting printers and brands that require compliance with the latest organic textile standards.”

When used in combination with Brother’s new W1 White Ink, PT 8158 delivers “improved wash durability, stronger ink adhesion, enhanced print quality, and reduced halo effects”, helping garments maintain their appearance throughout their lifecycle.

A key advantage for existing users is the seamless transition from the company’s previous pretreatment: handling procedures and mixing ratios remain unchanged, meaning no process adjustments are required. Pricing will also remain in line with the current pretreatment range, says Brother.

PT 8158 is available now in all standard container sizes and will gradually replace the current pretreatment, which will be phased out by the end of the year.

Discover more here.



