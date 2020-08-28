Brother has announced the launch of its Entrepreneur PR1055X 10-needle commercial embroidery machine.

Available from Brother UK distributor, Stocks Sewing Machines, the new PR1055X offers hobbyists and small embroidery businesses a range of new creative features.

Offering speeds of up to 1,000 stitches per minute, the PR1055X has a new important notification system with individual lights under the needle to indicate project completion, as well as thread changes or breaks.

It also features: a library of built-in designs; an automatic needle threader and colour sorting; wireless connectivity to link up to 10 machines, without cables; and a My Stitch Monitor mobile app for iOS or Android devices.

The PR1055X is compatible with a large range of frames to enable embroidery on a number of garments and textiles. It can also be teamed with accessories, including a new ‘flat brim’ cap frame, which is designed to allow embroidery 35% closer to the brim (6-10mm depending on the cap), as well as a magnetic sash frame for embroidery on thick garments, and a tubular frame support table to provide extra support on sleeves, trousers and other heavy garments.

www.stocks.co.uk