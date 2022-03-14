Garment printing and sewing specialist Brother Industries has announced it is donating €500,000 to help people affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sum, equivalent to around £420,000, is being giving through UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Announcing the donation, the company said in a statement: “Brother is extremely saddened that so many innocent lives are being negatively impacted by the current situation in Eastern Europe and have decided to extend our support to those in need.

“We sincerely hope that everyone impacted finds safety and security, and our thoughts remain with all those affected in Ukraine and the wider area including our customers, employees and business partners.

“The Brother Group sincerely hopes that this situation will be resolved as quickly as possible, that the people of Ukraine can return to their safe daily lives.”

