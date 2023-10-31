The new Brother GTX R2R DTF printer, which is based on the GTX Series of DTG printers and benefits from “all the GTX’s advantages”, marks Brother’s entry into the roll-to-roll direct-to-film printing market.

The new printer comes equipped with Brother Innobella inks for “a wide colour gamut and a very opaque white”, along with Brother print heads that have been specially developed for long production runs. This makes the GTX R2R DTF a reliable and stable printer for busy commercial print shops, says the company.

The printer’s attached dryer unit comes with an ioniser system in order to prevent electric static generated by the film movement, as well as a range of automatic features. These include an automatic winding device and automatic emergency stop, plus automatic powder adjustment and recycling.

www.brotherdtg.com