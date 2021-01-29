Brother has announced it will continue to offer its polyester software/firmware package to customers free of charge after the test phase.

“We decided to take this step to give all users of the Brother GTX, GTXpro and GTXpro Bulk printers the chance to test this new option and, in these difficult times, to give them the opportunity to expand their product range without major additional effort and to open up new markets,” explained the company.

Brother’s UK customers can receive the free software/firmware directly from MHM Direct, as well as guidance on how to use its new polyester printing method.

View Brother’s new method for printing on dark polyester with the GTXpro at imagesmag.uk/GTXpro-polyester.

