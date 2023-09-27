“Due to the additional colours, the GTX600 EC achieves more colour depth for even more detailed results. It’s also possible to implement both the direct-to-garment and direct-to-film processes on GTX-Series printers, without making any changes on the machine. This brings many advantages and flexibility in production, as it is now possible to react specifically to customer requirements and implement them with the optimum process.

“Our piezo print heads provide consistent and high-quality printing using both the DTG and DTF processes, with the driver used to prepare the print data according to the chosen printing process.”

By using water-based inks (both Gots-approved and certified by Oeko-Tex Passport) alongside its piezo print heads, “enormous colour intensity and a resolution of up to 1,200dpi can be achieved with both DTG/DTF processes” on the GTX-Series printers, adds Brother.

www.brotherdtg.com