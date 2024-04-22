Brother has developed a camera system that allows embroidered shapes to be printed accurately, offering a new on-demand embroidery solution to decorators.

The direct-to-embroidery (DTE) system is used with the Brother GTXpro direct-to-garment printer. The embroidery is first carried out in white polyester thread and then pretreated for wash-resistance.

It is then moved to the printer, where the DTE aligns the embroidery with the rest of the design’s print file, using a high-resolution camera for precise application of the design. The print is then cured.

The system is available in the UK now; Brother’s recommended price for it plus the Brother GTXpro is €28,000.

www.brotherdtg.com