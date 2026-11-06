The management team at Brother Internationale Industriemaschinen GmbH (BIMH) and Mutoh Europe has shared an update on its integration activities in the EMEA.

The announcement follows the acquisition of large-format printer manufacturer Mutoh by the Japanese technology giant Brother in March this year.

A number of principles have been established, including the continued operation under the Brother and Mutoh brands “for the foreseeable future”, with the management adding: “We remain committed to developing and launching new products under both brands, leveraging the most suitable technologies and capabilities to address the diverse needs of our customers and applications.”

Relationships with dealers and partners are highly valued, they noted. “No existing dealer or partner relationship will be changed or terminated as a result of the acquisition. We are working on strengthening our dealer network and partner program, taking into consideration existing partnerships, market coverage, each partner’s strengths, commitment to our brands, and potential for future growth.”

The management concluded: “Our ambition is to combine the complementary strengths of Brother and Mutoh to deliver greater value to our dealers, partners, and end customers ‘at your side’.”