Brother has enhanced the technology of its GTX Series printers to make it possible to print direct to film (DTF).

After consultation with customers and dealers, it has developed a new “reversal” driver that customers can get free of charge from Brother or a certified dealer. It means that the printers can be used to print to film as well as on polyester and leather.

Brother’s CADLink now also offers special DTF software for the Brother GTX Series printers. However, the company has opted not to develop its own DTF foils and powders because there are already “proven” foils and other accessories on the market.

In a statement, Brother said: “The DTF technology is fairly good for special applications like small logos, prints on difficult material like synthetics and difficult areas such as sleeves, caps and neck tags.”

