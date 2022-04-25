Newly designed customised workwear is to be supplied to British Steel for its workforce of more than 4,000 people through a new contract with supplier Micronclean.

The long-term deal – awarded after “strong” competition from alternative suppliers – is a renewal of an initial contract between the two companies and will see current workwear replaced as required.

Micronclean, based in Lincolnshire, will be responsible for laundry operation and total management of British Steel’s workwear arrangements across the UK including garment repairs and distribution.

Chris Vaughan, British Steel’s safety, health, environment and quality director, said: “The safety and comfort of our employees, many of whom work in extreme conditions, is of paramount importance to us.

“The improved garment designs that are integral to this renewed contract build on the knowledge and experience developed during our partnership with Micronclean and give our employees first class clothing that not only protects them but gives them the confidence to work in the environments they do.”

Micronclean is a family-run firm employing more than 450 people worldwide, mostly based at its three main laundry sites in Lincolnshire.

Allison Smith, national sales manager at Micronclean, said: “We are currently in the process of ordering the newly designed garments with installation due to begin in May across all British Steel locations.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from British Steel employees during our partnership, especially those involved in wearer trials during the last three years which has allowed us to refine the design of the new garments so that they can offer comfort alongside long term protection by meeting the most stringent of safety requirements.

“The revised garment design is backed by Micronclean’s centralised laundering service which means that all garments are processed at the same plant, which generates quality and consistency in terms of inspection criteria, repair quality and wash processes so that all the garments we process remain in good condition for their agreed lifetime and are returned to the correct lockers time after time without fail.”

