The British Red Cross has offered free access to its online first aid annual skills update course.

“The course is designed for anyone who wishes to refresh their existing first aid at work skills and while it does not result in obtaining a formal certificate, it will provide you with a record of learning and help you to refresh your existing first aid knowledge,” explained the charity organisation.

Participants receive a course certificate based on the completion of their learning by watching videos and interacting with the online learning options, rather than through achieving a minimum pass mark.

Each new user can enrol on to the course through the self-enrolment option via the online learning website – read further information about this here: imagesmag.uk/RedCross

Using the password RCTEnrol to access it, a video on the enrolment process is also available here: imagesmag.uk/RCVimeo

www.redcross.org.uk