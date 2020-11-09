Brilliant Little Brands (BLB) has announced the launch of its virtual marketplace for charity fairs.

The new platform is designed to offer a lifeline to leading charities and independent British brands facing a drop in funding and sales during the Christmas period due to the coronavirus.

This will enable over 100 independent British brands to virtually attend over 50 fairs during the next few months, while providing an alternative home for charities to host their fairs – over 5,000 products will be on offer, with 10% of all sales donated to charity.

The Brilliant Little Brands virtual marketplace currently hosts five virtual charity fairs fundraising for Macmillan (Merton & Wimbledon, London), Riding for the Disabled (Edinburgh & The Borders), St John of Jerusalem Eye Hospital Group (Chelsea, London), North West Cancer Research (The Wirral) and the Motor Neurone Disease Association (Chilterns).

Emily Bradley, co-founder of Brilliant Little Brands, commented: “Covid-19 made us re-think how we could work together to support other small businesses and continue to support charities.

“To date, so much online shopping has been driven by a discount culture, which can be a race to the bottom for small businesses.

“BLB gives shoppers a feel-good shopping experience where they can shop, and we donate. It offers products at a fair price, so customers know that they are supporting small businesses and charities too.

“With the launch of BLB, we hope charities and small independent brands can work together for a brighter future.”

www.brilliantlittlebrands.com