In less than two years, print-on-demand specialist PrintClever in Swindon has gone from having a focus on hard products, such as canvases and branded mugs, to printing thousands of garments a day using an 80-strong workforce.

With an ever-growing line-up of garment decoration equipment, including eight Brother direct-to-garment (DTG) machines, it has even bigger plans for 2024, including a production site in the US and new state-of-the-art automation technology.

“The growth has been just astronomical,” says CEO and founder Ryan Acres. “There has not been a single quarter where we’ve not been buying more kit – it’s been crazy. If you look at our growth, suppliers are wondering where the hell we’ve come from as they had never heard of us two years ago as we didn’t exist in the garment world.”

However, PrintClever has not sprung out of nowhere. Formerly called Acres Retail, it has been steadily growing since Ryan started at the age of 16 with a side hustle in his parents’ garage in Highworth, north of Swindon, while at college. He was inspired by attending eCommerce Expo in London with his dad, Tony, in 2010 where he saw a presentation by Pat Wood, co-founder of retro T-shirt company TruffleShuffle.

"I thought, I could do that," Ryan recalls

www.printclever.com