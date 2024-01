Briggs Industrial Footwear has announced it is now distributing Reebok products.

“Reebok are an iconic brand in the world of fashion and fitness footwear but now you can buy their safety footwear in the UK too,” said the safety footwear supplier.

The new styles are available to those providing PPE from the Briggs Safetywear warehouse in Leicester.

Styles include all composite trainers, shoes and boots in men’s and women’s sizes from S1P through to S3 waterproof.

www.briggssafetywear.co.uk