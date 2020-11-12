It’s heartening, therefore, to see companies such as BrewDog coming up with products that allow us to continue socialising outdoors as the weather gets colder.

The branded blankets created for the brewery and pub chain were produced for a sales promotion company who ordered them from The Cotton Textile Company (TCTC) for use in bars and restaurants with outside dining.

Made from recycled cotton with a blanket stitch hem, the blanket is a Jacquard woven design that uses two different coloured yarns, so the design is integral to the fabric.

“Our recycled cotton blankets are designed, made and finished in the UK from yarns taken from waste created during the spinning process, and from old T-shirts and jumpers,” explains TCTC’s marketing manager, Iuliana Vinte.

“They are woven on a Jacquard loom in one of the last surviving cotton mills in Britain.”

www.thecottontextilecompany.co.uk