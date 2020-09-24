UK and Ireland Mimaki distributor, Hybrid Services has announced the appointment of Brett Newman as its new managing director.

Having held the role of chief operations manager at Hybrid since 2017, Brett will now take on overall responsibility for the day-to-day running of the business along with increased involvement in the company’s strategic direction.

Brett has worked at all levels of reseller, manufacturer and distributor organisations with experience across technical, sales and marketing roles. He said: “When I joined Hybrid three years ago, I was attracted to the combination of Mimaki’s innovative and continually advancing product portfolio, and the team at Hybrid and its reseller partners.

“Taking this role enables me to continue the work we’ve already started to further develop the business, our people and our product line-up.

“I am looking forward to working across the business alongside Peter and Phil, leading the Hybrid team, as we support our customers, reseller partners and the innovative products we bring to market for Mimaki.”

Peter Mitchell, director at Hybrid, commented: “Appointing Brett as our first managing director is a key strategic decision for Hybrid as the company enters its 25th year in the print industry.

“Whilst we have all experienced a challenging 2020, our view is firmly to the future. With new products, projects and opportunities for Hybrid, our reseller partners and our customers, Brett’s leadership will play a key part in how this is delivered.”

“We’re delighted to appoint Brett in this new role,” added Phil Thomas, director at Hybrid.

“His experience and commitment ensure the business is in an excellent position to maximise the innovation we’re seeing from Mimaki.”

