Brands Fashion, a specialist in corporate workwear in the UK and the rest of Europe, has spun off its logistics operations into a new business serving online retailers.

It has set up Brands Logistics, based in Buchholz in Germany, to manage e-commerce and fulfilment, taking on the logistics functions for a variety of online stores and other merchants.

Founded in 2002, Brands Fashion supplies a wide range of private-label, promotional items and other merchandise in Europe and the USA, specialising in sustainable corporate workwear. Its clients in the UK include Shell, retailers Lidl and Aldi, and drinks company Beam Suntory.

Brands Logistics is providing support to many brands in the world of e-commerce, offering services from goods receiving, storage, picking and shipping to returns processing.

The new company is led by chief operating officer Frank Blankertz, formerly in charge of logistics with Brands Fashion, and chief executive Peter Böttcher, who has moved over from parent company Jebsen & Jessen.

The company has two warehouses: one at Brands Fashion’s headquarters in Buchholz in der Nordheide, south-west of Hamburg, and the other at Zachow in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in north-east Germany.

