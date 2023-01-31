Distributors of promotional clothing and other brandable products are set to declare their commitment to sustainability through a new initiative by the BPMA.

The BPMA, the British Promotional Merchandise Association, has launched the StepForward Pledge to help its members take proactive steps to embed sustainability within their products and their operations and in the communities they serve.

By signing up to the pledge, members will declare their commitment to tracking and measuring their sustainability performance each year.

In turn, this is intended to help enhance the reputation of participating companies, together with raising the profile of the promotional merchandise industry as it addresses climate change and other environmental challenges.

The BPMA presented the new initiative to members at last week’s Merchandise World show in Coventry. It will also run a series of webinars over the coming months so that members can find out more about what is involved in signing up.

The StepForward Pledge follows the creation of a working group by the BPMA last year to address the industry’s response to the push towards net zero. It is intended to be the first in a series of initiatives to address sustainability.

BPMA CEO Carey Trevill said: “Our industry is embracing sustainability, changing the way we work and the work we make. The StepForward Pledge will reflect the steps our members are taking on this journey.

“Companies signing on to the pledge will join a network of forward-thinking businesses, all helping to transition our industry to a low-carbon future.

“Our programme of sustainability initiatives will help our members future-proof their businesses and gain a competitive advantage by helping customers make sustainable choices with confidence, building trust.”

Visit the StepForward Pledge page at bpma.co.uk to find out more.

www.bpma.co.uk