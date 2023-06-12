Kingly, the brandable sock manufacturer, sponsored the BPMA Sustainability Conference 2023, on 8 June, 2023.

Powered by the British Promotional Merchandise Association (BPMA), the conference celebrated the official launch of the BPMA’s StepForward Pledge and centred on the ESG goals that are linked to the Pledge: products, people and planet.

BPMA Sustainability Conference 2023 attendees received a pair of Kingly’s organic cotton sports socks, which are accredited to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). Kingly is one of only 52 GOTS-certified sock knitters worldwide.

The GOTS Standard prohibits the use of chemicals that have been linked to cancer, birth defects, and other serious illnesses. GOTS also includes restrictions on wastewater treatment and requires target goals and procedures to reduce water and energy. All stages of manufacturing, processing, and wholesale are independently certified.

“Kingly have implemented an anti-greenwashing validation system whereby we can prove our traceability through the third-party Cradle to Gate system and various certifications,” says the company. “All are 100% proven, transparent and traceable. Simply put, if there is no internal certification or transaction certificate chances are it’s a fake. We can supply an amazing range of apparel from T-Shirts to hoodies with many different accessories. The quality is guaranteed by ISO 9001 / 14001 and 45001 certifications and SMETA Pillar 4 audits.”

https://wearekingly.com