The British Promotional Merchandise Association (BPMA) has joined forces with other membership organisations in the UK to tackle the global climate emergency.

It has become a member of CAFA (Climate Action for Associations) which helps organisations to implement climate action plans within their operations while also delivering support to their own members.

As part of the CAFA collective, the BPMA has signed up to the Global Membership Sector Climate Commitment, pledging to work towards embedding six principles into what it does.

This commitment means the BPMA must take climate leadership, understand need and position, integrate action into its strategy, align policy and advocacy, educate and enhance skills, and provide support and solutions to members.

CAFA provides workshop opportunities for associations to share expertise and best practice, allowing them to learn from each other to support their own members.

CAFA is an official UN Race To Zero Accelerator, working to implement and accelerate climate action, which means it empowers its membership organisations to drive “ambitious change” within their sectors.

Other members of CAFA include the Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCIAW), the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira), the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), and the Builders Merchants Federation.

The BPMA is the UK trade association for companies supplying and distributing branded clothing and other products.

