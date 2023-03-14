Clive Allcott, commercial director of Direct Textiles + Bags (DTB) Europe, has been appointed vice chair of the BPMA, the British Promotional Merchandise Association.

With five years’ experience serving on the BPMA board, he will support existing BPMA chair Haydn Willetts.

Clive joined DTB Europe over two years years ago after senior roles at garment decoration specialists Screenworks and Essential Embroidery Design & Print.

The BPMA has also co-opted Jules Adam, director of promotional products manufacturer WCM+A, and Richard Sullivan, owner of branded merchandise specialist Navillus, to join the board with immediate effect.

Haydn said: “Clive has a great track record with the board. Already responsible for our Charter programme on the board bringing about significant change for Charter members, his appointment as vice chair represents the next steps in development for the BPMA.

“We also welcome new blood in the form of two new talented business owners, Jules Adam and Richard Sullivan, co-opted to the board to bring fresh skills and vision to our progressive plans.”

The news was announced at the BPMA’s first International Women’s Day event on 8 March, which featured a series of panels involving Jules Adam, BPMA president Angela Wagstaff, and board directors Helen Brennan and Melissa Chevin.

Jules said: “I am delighted to be joining the BPMA board at this exciting and incredibly important time for our industry. I thoroughly enjoyed my first board meeting and was impressed with the level of dedication and the amazing plans the BPMA board are putting together for the future.”

Richard Sullivan added: “I’m honoured to be invited to join our dynamic BPMA board and very much looking forward to giving something back to the industry that has supported me for over 30 years.”

BPMA CEO Carey Trevill explained: “It’s important to bring skills into a board at optimum times and with key planning for the next two years, this was the perfect timing to bring Jules and Richard on board with their wealth of experience, and with Clive taking up vice chair supporting Haydn, we’re all set for progress.”

The BPMA has also added to the executive team with appointments in February: Sarah Connor as events and training manager and Sarah Irwin as membership executive, supporting Tom Robey as membership director.

www.bpma.co.uk