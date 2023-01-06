Garments from The Outdoors Company and United Brands of Scandinavia are among winners announced in the 2022/23 BPMA Product Awards.

The awards, run by the British Promotional Merchandise Association (BPMA), covered the whole promotional merchandise industry, encompassing categories such as clothing and bags as well as innovation and sustainability.

The Outdoors Company was platinum winner in the Apparel Product of the Year category with its Rab Downpour Eco Waterproof Promotional Jacket which is made of Pertex Revolve – a fabric entirely manufactured from recycled polyester and designed to be easy to recycle.

In the same category, United Brands of Scandinavia won gold with its Hiker Jacket, a functional shell jacket with taped seams, waterproof zippers and adjustable sleeves with Velcro.

The category’s silver winner was PromoCollection’s Full Size Sublimation Bucket Hat, offering sublimation print options on two sides in one reversible hat.

In the category of Bag & Folder Product of the Year, the platinum winner was the Ninga Recycled PET (rPET) Recron GreenGold Tote Bag which is made from 100% recycled plastic water bottles

The BPMA will be awarding a Grand Prix winner at this year’s BPMA Annual Awards Dinner on 25 January at the CBS Arena in Coventry after day one of its exhibition, Merchandise World.

All entrants were asked to answer key questions around price, product and sustainability credentials together with other supporting evidence. Judging took place across two rounds involving representatives of distributors and guest judges from Made In Britain, PPAI, APPA, PPPC, Sourcing City and Sourcing Machine plus heads of catalogue companies who met to agree final winners.

The results were announced this week, with trophies set to be delivered to winners in person or at Merchandise World. The BPMA stand will be displaying all the winning products at Merchandise World which runs on 25 and 26 January 2023.

www.bpma.co.uk