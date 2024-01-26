Garment supplier The Outdoors Company was one of the winners announced at the BPMA Annual Awards Dinner in Coventry earlier this week.
The annual awards do, which took place in the evening after the first day of the Merchandise World trade show, was hosted by BPMA chairman Haydn Willetts and vice chairman Clive Allcott. The winners were:
Supplier of the Year up to £2m: Desktop Ideas
Supplier of the Year £2m-£5m: Preseli
Supplier of the Year £5m-£10: The Bizz Badge Company
Supplier of the Year up to £10m: Laltex Group
Distributor of the Year up to £500k: Ellenell
Distributor of the Year £500k-£1m: Get Yourself Noticed
Distributor of the Year £1m-£3m: Big Bear Promo
Distributor of the Year £3m-£5m: TC Branding Group
Distributor of the Year £5m-£10m category: Allwag Promotions
Distributor of the Year Award over £10m+: Fluid Branding as the winner second time in a row.
The Distributor of the Year Marketing Campaign: Fluid Branding
The Supplier Marketing Campaign of the Year: The Outdoors Company’s Eco Range
The Briman Award: Total Merchandise
The Product Awards Grand Prix: The Sweet People’s The Bespoke UK Manufactured Treat Box
The BPMA Recognition Award: former BPMA chair and president, Graeme Smith
The category sponsors included Geiger, BIC Graphic, Impression Europe, Preseli, PF Concept, Direct Textiles & Bags, XD Connects, and Briman Group.