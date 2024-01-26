Garment supplier The Outdoors Company was one of the winners announced at the BPMA Annual Awards Dinner in Coventry earlier this week.

The annual awards do, which took place in the evening after the first day of the Merchandise World trade show, was hosted by BPMA chairman Haydn Willetts and vice chairman Clive Allcott. The winners were:

Supplier of the Year up to £2m: Desktop Ideas

Supplier of the Year £2m-£5m: Preseli

Supplier of the Year £5m-£10: The Bizz Badge Company

Supplier of the Year up to £10m: Laltex Group

Distributor of the Year up to £500k: Ellenell

Distributor of the Year £500k-£1m: Get Yourself Noticed

Distributor of the Year £1m-£3m: Big Bear Promo

Distributor of the Year £3m-£5m: TC Branding Group

Distributor of the Year £5m-£10m category: Allwag Promotions

Distributor of the Year Award over £10m+: Fluid Branding as the winner second time in a row.

The Distributor of the Year Marketing Campaign: Fluid Branding

The Supplier Marketing Campaign of the Year: The Outdoors Company’s Eco Range

The Briman Award: Total Merchandise

The Product Awards Grand Prix: The Sweet People’s The Bespoke UK Manufactured Treat Box

The BPMA Recognition Award: former BPMA chair and president, Graeme Smith

The category sponsors included Geiger, BIC Graphic, Impression Europe, Preseli, PF Concept, Direct Textiles & Bags, XD Connects, and Briman Group.

