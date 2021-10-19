A member of the team at garment decoration supplier MiRiCal Emblems has been named apprentice of the year by the British Printing Industries Federation (BPIF).

The BPIF announced Becky Springell, aged 26, as the winner of the title at its apprenticeships graduation ceremony at the St Brides Foundation in London last week.

Becky joined MiRiCal Emblems, based in Blidworth in Nottinghamshire, as an apprentice in its customer service team in February 2020, just before the first Covid lockdown, and undertook a Level 2 Business Skills apprenticeship with BPIF Training.

Despite subsequently being furloughed for six weeks from April 2020, Becky continued with her studies at home and successfully completed her course in summer 2021.

She joined 30 other BPIF Training apprenticeship graduates at last week’s ceremony where she was one of eight graduates singled out for special praise.

She said: “I am so grateful for the opportunity given to me by MiRiCal, I have a great team around me who have all supported me in achieving this award.”

MiRiCal Emblems’ managing director, Jonathan Dul, added: “We’re naturally delighted for Becky and think it’s great that our training provider have recognised Becky’s efforts with this award.

“That she has achieved this success against the backdrop of the pandemic says a lot about her as a person and we’re very happy that she will remain with us.”

Becky will continue to work at MiRiCal Emblems while the search is now on for a new apprentice to join the team.

BPIF Training managing director Karly Lattimore said at the ceremony: “Apprenticeships are one of the most established ways of bringing new talent into the workforce – and one of the ways that our industry can remain competitively skilled in the future.”

MiRiCal Emblems manufactures a wide range of garment decoration products, almost exclusively for heat seal application by garment suppliers.

www.mirical-emblems.com