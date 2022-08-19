The vests and T-shirts were printed using direct-to-film, while the tracksuits were personalised with embroidery for durability, which is perfect for training, explained Selena Johal, marketing and design assistant at Bludog.

Bludog decorated the Cool T (JC001) from Just Cool by AWDis and tracksuits from Finden and Hales, plus Nike vests supplied by Box Smart.

It was great to watch Aaron fight at the Commonwealth Games, added Selena.

“Seeing a local Coventrian become so successful and represent his city at the same time is amazing — he has done Coventry proud!”

